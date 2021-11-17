Hathor (HTR) Trading Up 26.5% Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00003239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $348.49 million and approximately $28.93 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.49 or 1.00794211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.57 or 0.06958948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.