Havens Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Havens Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Welbilt accounts for 4.7% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Welbilt worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 2,787.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 1,958,499 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welbilt news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,774 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

