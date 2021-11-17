Havens Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. SPX FLOW comprises about 1.2% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.