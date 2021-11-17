Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($2.09). Hays shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04), with a volume of 3,848,753 shares.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Hays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181 ($2.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 43.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

