Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.60

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYPY shares. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

