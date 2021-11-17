Head-To-Head Comparison: CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) versus Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CareDx has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CareDx and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -6.54% -4.24% -3.55% Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of CareDx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareDx and Genetron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $192.19 million 13.05 -$18.71 million ($0.35) -135.71 Genetron $65.06 million 18.17 -$470.35 million ($0.54) -24.63

CareDx has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genetron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CareDx and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 1 4 1 3.00 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

CareDx presently has a consensus price target of $97.60, indicating a potential upside of 105.47%. Genetron has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given CareDx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Genetron.

Summary

CareDx beats Genetron on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

