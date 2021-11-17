Head-To-Head Comparison: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) vs. BCE (NYSE:BCE)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A BCE 13.13% 16.49% 4.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and BCE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A BCE $17.08 billion 2.71 $1.97 billion $2.59 19.70

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 6 4 0 2.40

BCE has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Summary

BCE beats GTT Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About BCE

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

