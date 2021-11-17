Head-To-Head Comparison: Lightbridge (LTBR) versus Its Competitors

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lightbridge to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightbridge and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 162 661 961 21 2.47

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Lightbridge’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s competitors have a beta of 2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -32.21% -14.09% -5.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -5.05 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $102.69 million 20.24

Lightbridge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lightbridge competitors beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

