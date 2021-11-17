Head to Head Survey: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HighPeak Energy
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Baytex Energy
|0
|8
|1
|0
|2.11
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HighPeak Energy
|$24.62 million
|53.75
|-$101.46 million
|$0.14
|99.21
|Baytex Energy
|$728.21 million
|2.55
|-$1.82 billion
|$1.80
|1.83
HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy. Baytex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HighPeak Energy
|10.24%
|4.56%
|3.66%
|Baytex Energy
|83.24%
|-11.42%
|-3.21%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
HighPeak Energy beats Baytex Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
