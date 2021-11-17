Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $48,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

