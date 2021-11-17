Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.87

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €2.87 ($3.38) and last traded at €2.69 ($3.16), with a volume of 1427930 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.76 ($3.24).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $817.14 million and a P/E ratio of -13.91.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

