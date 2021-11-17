Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the October 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HEINY stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

