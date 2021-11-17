Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 1,209,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.