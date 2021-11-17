Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.23

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 222277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HENKY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

