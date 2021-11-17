HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.