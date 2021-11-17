HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the October 14th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:HHLA opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,824,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

