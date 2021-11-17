High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.10

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.10 and last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 68375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.32.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,025. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

