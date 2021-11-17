Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading Up 18.2%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS)’s stock price was up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 27,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 34,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

