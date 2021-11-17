Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON: HIK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,341 ($30.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,417.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,465.52.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

