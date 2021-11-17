Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.
Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. 316,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,700. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.98.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
