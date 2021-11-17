Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. 316,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,700. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

