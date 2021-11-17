Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of HI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

