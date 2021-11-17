Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.830-2.915 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. 316,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

