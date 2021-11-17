Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.25. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,746. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

