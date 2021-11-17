Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,460 shares.The stock last traded at $395.40 and had previously closed at $383.52.
The stock has a market cap of $839.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.80 and a 200 day moving average of $315.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
