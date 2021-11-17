Hiscox (HSX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hiscox (LON: HSX) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2021 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Hiscox had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/2/2021 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,001 ($13.08) to GBX 1,009 ($13.18). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON HSX traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 844.20 ($11.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 861.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 854.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.28.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

