Hiscox (HSX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hiscox (LON: HSX) in the last few weeks:
- 11/3/2021 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Hiscox had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/2/2021 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price target on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,001 ($13.08) to GBX 1,009 ($13.18). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON HSX traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 844.20 ($11.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 861.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 854.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.28.
In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).
