HoDooi (HOD) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00092633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,969.10 or 0.99963578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.53 or 0.06938603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.