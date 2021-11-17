Holo Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $144.58 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00223722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,940,394,822 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

