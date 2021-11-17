Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $325.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.96.

NYSE HD traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $395.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $394.38. The company has a market capitalization of $417.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $8,983,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 84.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 20.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

