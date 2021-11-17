HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

HomeServe stock opened at GBX 912.50 ($11.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 884.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 939.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.61%.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

