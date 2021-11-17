HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
HomeServe stock opened at GBX 912.50 ($11.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 884.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 939.35.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
