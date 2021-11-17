Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $220.75 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

