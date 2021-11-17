Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.52. 21,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

