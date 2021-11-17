Horizon Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $534,884.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $534,884.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.56 or 1.00488624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.19 or 0.07102873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

