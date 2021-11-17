Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $877.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce sales of $877.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $806.00 million to $952.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

HST stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 93,747 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 538,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

