H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.25.

TSE:HR.UN traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.39. 578,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,537. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.22. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

