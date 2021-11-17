Huazhu Group (HTHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $64.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

