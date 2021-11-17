HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $866.22

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $866.22 and last traded at $843.50, with a volume of 2522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $852.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $748.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,089 shares of company stock worth $25,291,158. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

