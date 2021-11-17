Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.45

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$9.22. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$9.06, with a volume of 688,672 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.45.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

