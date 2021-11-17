Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.58) Per Share

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Humanigen in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humanigen’s FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HGEN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Humanigen stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

