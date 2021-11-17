Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Position Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,705 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.69% of Humanigen worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $287,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $405.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

