Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBAN. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

