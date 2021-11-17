Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $10.52 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.52 or 0.00017424 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $106.73 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00224026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

