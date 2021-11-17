Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $157,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

