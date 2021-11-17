Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading Down 2.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 8,626,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 530% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

