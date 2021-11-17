Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE H opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $77,105,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $32,274,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.