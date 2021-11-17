Hypera (HYPMY) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Hypera (OTCMKTS: HYPMY) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hypera to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Hypera has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypera’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hypera and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hypera $793.81 million $251.25 million 12.52 Hypera Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -125.08

Hypera’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hypera. Hypera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Hypera pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hypera pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 54.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hypera is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Hypera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypera 29.33% 15.45% 8.18% Hypera Competitors -4,186.66% -129.32% -27.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hypera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hypera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypera 0 0 0 0 N/A Hypera Competitors 5212 19090 41265 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 68.98%. Given Hypera’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hypera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Hypera beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hypera

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands. The company also provides nutrition, sweeteners, and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay 50+, BiotÃ´nico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and similar and generic medicines under the Neo QuÃ­mica, Torsilax, Neosoro, Doralgina, Flavonid, and Histamin brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

