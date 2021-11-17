Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Down 57.4% in October

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYPMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. 3,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,379. Hypera has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

