Hyperion Achieves Market Capitalization of $224,543.99 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $224,543.99 and approximately $580.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00222902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

