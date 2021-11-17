I/O Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $683.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $683.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00318111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,229,836 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

