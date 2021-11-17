i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.28 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 383,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.82. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

