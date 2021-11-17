Ian Taylor Sells 20,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 298,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,315. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

